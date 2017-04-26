Former Iowa fire academy manager pleads guilty to falsifying tes - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Former Iowa fire academy manager pleads guilty to falsifying test scores

Posted: Updated:

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) - A former Iowa fire academy administrator has pleaded guilty to falsifying test scores that were used to improperly certify thousands of firefighters.

Former Fire Services Training Bureau certification manager John McPhee pleaded guilty Wednesday to felonious misconduct in office.

Judge James Malloy scheduled a sentencing hearing for May 24.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.