University of Iowa says white supremacy card was found in library

The University of Iowa says library administrators removed a card promoting white supremacy that was found in the UI library and that UI Police were notified.

In a statement, the university said the material was offensive.

"The University of Iowa strives to be a safe and inclusive campus for everyone. Hateful messages do not reflect the values of our institution. We encourage our campus community to embrace diversity, demonstrate leadership, and be respectful of everyone that uses our shared space," they said.

On Wednesday at 9:30 A.M., a tweet was published by the user @perlucidum of a card claimed to be found in the library.

On one side of the card it reads, "America was 90% white in 1950. It is now 60%. Make America Great Again. Trump is the first step. We're the next." The other side of the card says "Alt-Right."

There is no accreditation of who made the card but three websites are listed on it.

The account claims they did not take the picture and that the person who says they found it wishes to stay anonymous.

The statement provided by the university does not say that more than on card was found.