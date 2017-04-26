Delaware State Trooper shot; Suspect fires from miles away

NBC10 Philadelphia - Police in Delaware swarmed a Delaware neighborhood after a midday Wednesday shooting left a state trooper shot at a Wawa parking lot.

State police said that gunfire rang out in the parking lot of the convenience store at 1605 Pulaski Highway (US Route 40) in Bear shortly after noon.

No word yet on the trooper's injuries.

Many police officers and vehicles could be seen at the scene. They could also be seen in the area of the 500 block of St. Michaels Drive in the Brick Mill Farm Development -- about 15 miles away -- where state police said a suspect was refusing orders to surrender and firing at police officers.

Residents in the Brick Mill Farm community were urged to stay in their locked homes and Brick Mill Elementary on Brick Mill Road was put on lockdown during the standoff.

NBC10 has crews at the scene gathering more information.

Police in neighboring Elkton, Maryland posted on Facebook that "our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters of the Delaware State Police."

Delaware police warned for people to avoid the investigation areas and expect possible traffic impacts.