Iconic Spirit of Dubuque Paddle Boat sold - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iconic Spirit of Dubuque Paddle Boat sold

Posted: Updated:

Dubuque River Rides has announced it is selling the Spirit of Dubuque, a replica of a century-old Mississippi River steamboat that has been on the Mississippi River since 1977. It's Iowa's only authentic paddle wheeler on the Mississippi. 

It's home port has been in Dubuque for the last 34 years. The new owners will be sailing on to Cincinnati.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.