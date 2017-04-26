UNI-Dome adding AstroTurf to 2017 season

The UNI-Dome will have a different look this fall with the installation of a new artificial turf surface by AstroTurf that will feature a custom-made field design for the UNI Panthers.



The bid was awarded to AstroTurf for the project on February 20th. The installation process for the AstroTurf Conversion Panel System will begin May 11, 2017 with a completion date slated for mid-July. The conversion time for the new turf will be eight hours to install and four hours to roll up.



The total cost of the new turf will be approximately $900,000. The project is being paid for through a restricted use internal account that is available to address facility needs.



The new surface will feature the UNI logo with an outline of the state of Iowa shaded at mid-field. The end zones will be shaded in purple and showcase a Panther head logo. The area outside the field and the coaching boxes will be purple.

Each field built is overseen by an AstroTurf Construction Manager. AstroTurf experts ensure that construction and installation are undertaken in accordance with industry best practices and guarantee that the field performs as well in years eight, nine, and ten as it does in year one.



The vast majority of the old turf will be removed by AstroTurf and some of the old turf will be re-purposed within the UNI Athletic Department.



UNI Athletics will provide a webcam on www.UNIPanthers.com that will show the progress from beginning to end on the installation of the new turf.