Dubuque County murder trial moved to Black Hawk County

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - The trial of a man charged with murder in the slaying of an eastern Iowa resident has been moved.

Eric Campbell Jr. is one of the men charged with killing 21-year-old Collin Brown on April 2 last year during a robbery attempt at a trailer park in the Dubuque County community of Key West.

A judge approved a motion Monday to move the trial out of Dubuque County. It's now set to begin Aug. 21 in Black Hawk County at the courthouse in Waterloo. Defense and prosecution lawyers agreed that the move was necessitated by extensive publicity.

Another of the men, Imere Hall, was sentenced to life in prison after his conviction on murder and robbery charges. Two other men await trial after pleading not guilty to the same charges.

