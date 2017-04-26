Uber eyes flying cars by 2020 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Uber eyes flying cars by 2020

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Uber's concept of flying cars could land in a few years.

The ride-sharing company announced interest in flying cars last October. Now, the company expects to have a network of flying taxis in Dallas and Dubai in the year 2020.

Uber is currently working with aircraft manufacturers to make the concept a reality. 

