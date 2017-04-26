Dubuque Fighting Saints to face Chicago Steel in Conference Fina - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque Fighting Saints to face Chicago Steel in Conference Finals

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The United States Hockey League released the schedule Wednesday for the Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the Dubuque Fighting Saints and the Chicago Steel.

Games 1 and 2 will be at Chicago this weekend, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m on both Friday and Saturday night.

The series shifts back to Dubuque the following weekend, with game 3 scheduled for 7:35 p.m. at the Mystique Community Ice Center.

If necessary, game 4 will be played Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. in Dubuque.

Game 5, also if necessary, will be played at Chicago on Tuesday, May 9 at 7:05 p.m.

The two teams split their regular season series this year, and have never faced each other in the playoffs.

The Waterloo Blackhawks visit the Sioux City Musketeers in the Western Conference Finals this weekend.

