Kernels' Palacios named MWL Player of the Week - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Kernels' Palacios named MWL Player of the Week

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Courtesy: Steve Buhr Courtesy: Steve Buhr
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Cedar Rapids Kernels shortstop Jermaine Palacios was named the Midwest Player of the Week this week.

Palacios hit .516 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI in seven games last week.  He also drew three walks.

Palacios also posted a .559 slugging percentage.

He was signed by the Twins as an international free agent in 2013.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.