VIDEO: Cocaine found on courtroom floor

One man's mistake in court could lead to jail time.

Courtroom security cameras show a man dropping a bag of cocaine on the floor by mistake.

The man was in court in Ohio because of a traffic ticket.

Now, he could face serious charges.

"He was only here for a traffic ticket where there's only a possibility for a fine... and turned it into a felony... not a good day for him," said Judge Mark Mihok from Lorain Municipal Court.