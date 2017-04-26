NEW THIS MORNING: Man stabbed to death

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say a Marshalltown man has been stabbed to death.

Police say in a news release that officers and medics called to a Marshalltown residence found the wounded man around 12:55 a.m. this morning. He was taken to Central Iowa Healthcare, where he died.

Police identified him as 21-year-old Isaiah Parker. A man found at the residence, 22-year-old Jordan Parker, was arrested after questioning and charged with second-degree murder. It's unclear whether the men are related. A police spokesman didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

It's unclear whether Jordan Parker has an attorney who could comment for him. Online court records don't yet list the case.