Chipotle reports payment system was hacked

Mexican fast food chain Chipotle announced Tuesday that its customer payment system had been breached, CNBC reported.

In a statement on the company's website, Chipotle said it detected "unauthorized activity" on the system. Officials are focusing on credit card transactions that occurred from March 24, 2017, to April 18, 2017.

The restaurant added that the breach has been stopped and additional security measures have been added, though the investigation is ongoing. Chipotle encouraged customers to monitor their card activity.

The announcement came as Chipotle reported better-than-expected sales in the first quarter on Monday.

