WATCH: Man bowls perfect game in less than 90 seconds - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Bowling a strike is not easy.

Bowling twelve straight is very hard, but doing it all in 90 seconds seems impossible

Ben from New York not only bowled a perfect 300 in about a minute and a half, but he did so by running from lane to lane.

We had to speed up the video for our newscast. Take a look. 

