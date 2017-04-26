Iowa man accused of trying to kill girlfriend faces sentencing next month

A Mason City man accused of trying to kill his girlfriend is scheduled to be sentenced May 30.

Court records say 44-year-old Jason Clausen entered an Alford plea to a charge of attempted murder. In an Alford plea, a person doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction. Prosecutors dropped charges of kidnapping and burglary in exchange for Clausen's plea.

Mason City police say Clausen stabbed the woman in the throat May 28 last year but would let her get medical treatment for six hours.

