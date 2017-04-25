Waterloo East Girls track ready for Drake Relays - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo East Girls track ready for Drake Relays

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Life has been a steady uphill climb for the Waterloo East Girls Track team.

Although, The Lady Trojans burst on the scene at last year's Drake Relays---when then freshman sensation Kerris Roberts shocked everyone by winning the 100 meter dash in one of the fastest times in state history.

This week --Kerris Roberts returns to Des Moines a Drake Relays and State Champion. Roberts also returns a year older and a year wiser.

Kerris Roberts....

"Yeah Definitely, One of my main expectations is to just be a leader and push everyone else to do as well as they can while trying to do as well as I can..You know you just practice hard."

East High junior Alanna Muhammad also qualified for the Drake Relays 100 meters...and will join Roberts on the 4 by 200 and the 4 by 100 meter Relay team which is ranked number one in the state. Alanna says none of it has come easy..

Alanna Muhammad

"It takes a lot of practice--a lot of practice and focus and determination.."

Two days before the Lady Trojans leave for the Drake Relays...they are doing a tough off track work out on the hills behind the school...

East Head Coach Richard Carter says the goal is to turn these girls into winners both on and off the track.

Coach Richard Carter....

"This is more than just sports--we are trying to teach them life lessons... that if you work hard you can be successful..things might not always work out your favor but you can push through it... we are trying to teach them the bigger picture in life."

