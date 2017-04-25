Donahue and Madsen win North Liberty special election

Terry Donahue will continue his mayoral duties after winning North Liberty's special election and Sarah Madsen will fill his vacant city council position after beating out six other candidates.

Donahue was appointed mayor on February 28 by city council after former Mayor Amy Nielsen was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives. The appointment meant Donahue lost his council seat.

Unofficial results have Donahue at 486 votes, ahead of City Councilman Chris Hoffman who received 390 votes. Matthew Pollack, the third mayoral candidate, got 120 votes.

The city council race was split between seven candidates but Madsen won the seat with 288 votes. Candidate Gerry Kuhl came in just behind Madsen with 255 votes.

The results of the election won't be made official until a canvass of the votes on May 2.

In all, a total of 1,016 people voted of the 10,889 registered voters.

"It usually depends on how heated the race is you know sometimes it's 1 to 200 people. With this case with seven running for city council and three for mayor, each one brings out all their family and friends. You're going to see an uptick in numbers," Johnson County Auditor, Travis Weipert, said.

Those that did vote said the town's rapid growth was a motivating factor to get to the polls.

"We're a really growing community even in just the last seven years of me living here it's changed pretty significantly and we need the leaders in our community to help drive the direction we're going to head and help set a clear vision for our future," Jenn Bleil, of North Liberty, said.