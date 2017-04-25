Two women arrested after Waterloo police chase - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Two women arrested after Waterloo police chase

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Two people are arrested after a short police chase through downtown Waterloo.  Police say they were chasing the car, when one of the women inside threw something out the window.

They were later stopped near the Hardee's on Independence Avenue.  The driver, Keisha Montgomery, is facing eluding charges.  The passenger, Allison Cunningham is charged with carrying weapons.

