Entries being accepted for 16th Annual BBQ Loo and Blues Too!

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Details have been announced for the 16th Annual BBQ Loo and Blues Too! event in Waterloo.  The contest will be held Friday, July 14 at 5 p.m. at Lincoln Park.

Ribeye steak will be given to participants to cook.  The winner receives $500.  Second place through fifth will be awarded cash prizes.

For contest details or a registration form please call Main Street Waterloo office at 319-291-2038 or visit www.mainstreetwaterloo.org.  The deadline for entries is July 10.

