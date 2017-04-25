Entries being accepted for 16th Annual BBQ Loo and Blues Too!

Details have been announced for the 16th Annual BBQ Loo and Blues Too! event in Waterloo. The contest will be held Friday, July 14 at 5 p.m. at Lincoln Park.

Ribeye steak will be given to participants to cook. The winner receives $500. Second place through fifth will be awarded cash prizes.

For contest details or a registration form please call Main Street Waterloo office at 319-291-2038 or visit www.mainstreetwaterloo.org. The deadline for entries is July 10.