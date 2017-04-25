Owner of pet grooming business accused of animal neglect - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Owner of pet grooming business accused of animal neglect

Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

An Iowa City pet groomer was charged with animal neglect after police say a dog was not fed and given water.

George Parker, of By George Pet Grooming, was cited by Iowa City Police after a complaint was called in. The caller told Iowa City Animal Control that a dog, that was visible from the window, was without food and water.

Police say they went to the business to check on the dog around 7:41 p.m. on Thursday, April 20th. According to the police report, they confirmed that the dog's cage was without food and water. 

The report says police returned after midnight to check on the dog. Again, it had no food and water. Police say they then took photos of the dog.

Police went back to the business once more at 8:15 a.m. Body cam video captured the dog still without food and water. Officers say the dog was panting and appeared distressed while they were on scene.

According to police, Parker told them that it was an employee that forgot to feed the dog and provide it water.

Parker was charged with animal neglect, a simple misdemeanor. The complaint claims that Iowa City Animal Control has received similar complaints about the business in the past.

