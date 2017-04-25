Carnes wins another MVC Track Award

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Senior Brandon Carnes and junior Sarah Pate were both honored today by the Missouri Valley Conference after being named MVC Track Athletes of the Week.

Carnes won MVC Male Track Athlete of the Week recognition for the second week in a row while Pate was named MVC Female Field Athlete of the Week for the first time this season. Both Panthers set new school records in their events while earning high NCAA West rankings during their performances at the Musco Twilight on Saturday, April 22.

Carnes got things started at the Musco Twilight by blazing past his own UNI and MVC records in the 100 meter dash, running a time of 10.06. It set a new facility record and ranks him first in the NCAA West region and fifth overall in the country. He followed it up with a wind-legal personal-best in the 200 meters, winning the event with a meet record time of 20.50 for his second school record of the day.

Pate, a native of Osceola, Iowa, recorded UNI's third Panther record of the day at the Musco Twilight, throwing a personal-best mark of 203-06 to win the hammer throw. The mark is second in the Valley this season, 10th in the NCAA West and 21st in the NCAA overall. It bested the previous school record of 203-04, set by All-American Rachel Jansen in 2008.