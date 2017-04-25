Remembering Kenny Mosher

Family and friends are remembering 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher as a family man who loved farming.

Aurora Mayor David Young says, "Kenny was a great guy who farmed a lot and loved to golf."

The entire town of Aurora is grieving, after Kenny was killed in a tragic tractor/pickup truck accident Monday night.

The Iowa State Patrol says former "Bachelor" Chris Soules was driving a truck that rear-ended a tractor near Aurora around 8:00 p.m. Both the tractor and truck went into the ditch. Iowa State Patrol says Mosher was behind the wheel of the tractor that was rear-ended. He died from his injuries. According to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Soules was uninjured in the accident and left the scene of the accident prior to law enforcement arrival.

Mayor Young is also a volunteer firefighter who was on scene.

"We've seen some other stuff, but this was pretty traumatic to see him laying in the ditch. We did CPR for awhile but he looked like he was gone already. We tried, tried really hard....but it wasn't happening," he said.

Neighbor and friend Margie Lau said, "When I heard the sirens and read the details, I was really hoping it was someone I didn't know. Unfortunately, in a small community, everyone knows everyone. Kenny will be missed."

Friends say his life revolved around his wife, two sons and three grandchildren. Mosher was also a Vietnam veteran.

"Him and his wife worked together out on the farm. She always worked right beside him and their son was just starting to get in on the operation too," Young said.

KWWL spoke with his family today who said they are focused on finding closure right now.

Read the FULL STORY HERE.