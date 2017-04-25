PEOPLE: Chris Soules' spokesperson releases statement

According to People.com a spokesperson for the former Bachelor star sent the following statement:

“Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home. He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher’s family.”

Chris Soules was arrested last night after a deadly car crash. Red the FULL STORY HERE.