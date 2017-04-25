PEOPLE: Chris Soules' spokesperson releases statement - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

PEOPLE: Chris Soules' spokesperson releases statement

Posted: Updated:
(KWWL) -

According to People.com a spokesperson for the former Bachelor star sent the following statement: 

“Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home. He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher’s family.”

Chris Soules was arrested last night after a deadly car crash. Red the FULL STORY HERE

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.