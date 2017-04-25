Shutdown? New President, same old government brinkmanship - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Shutdown? New President, same old government brinkmanship

WASHINGTON (AP) - There's an unconventional new president in the White House. And the Republicans now have a new lock on both ends of Washington's Pennsylvania Avenue. But the capital city is still up to its old gridlock tricks. Just as occurred repeatedly during the Obama administration, the government is only days away from a shutdown, and Congress and the White House are engaged in familiar partisan brinkmanship. How little has really changed under President Donald Trump. Some of the issues are different this time around as lawmakers scramble to finish up the annual government-wide spending bills that are Congress' most basic function.

