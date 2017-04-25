Trump condemns Holocaust deniers - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Trump condemns Holocaust deniers

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

WASHINGTON (AP) - Pledging to confront anti-Semitism in all its forms and to "never be silent," President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced as accomplices to "horrible evil" anyone who denies that 6 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust. In a speech marking Holocaust Remembrance Day, Trump also pledged that as president of the United States he will "always stand with the Jewish people." Trump spoke at a U.S. Capitol ceremony hosted by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum to mark the unveiling of a new conservation and research center. The center will serve as a repository for a vast collection of artifacts by those who survived Adolf Hitler's massacre of Jews during World War II.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.