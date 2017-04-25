Trump condemns Holocaust deniers

WASHINGTON (AP) - Pledging to confront anti-Semitism in all its forms and to "never be silent," President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced as accomplices to "horrible evil" anyone who denies that 6 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust. In a speech marking Holocaust Remembrance Day, Trump also pledged that as president of the United States he will "always stand with the Jewish people." Trump spoke at a U.S. Capitol ceremony hosted by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum to mark the unveiling of a new conservation and research center. The center will serve as a repository for a vast collection of artifacts by those who survived Adolf Hitler's massacre of Jews during World War II.