States alarmed by laser strikes on aircraft

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State Police pilot Jerry King was flying his state plane back to the Lansing airport after a mission when he saw a green pulsing light in the night sky. Suddenly, he was blinded by a bright flash, much like staring into a camera flashbulb as it goes off, and he was unable to see for several seconds. "It'll seem like 10," said King, who was shaken by the experience. "If you lose control of the aircraft, that's it. It's not like a co-pilot's going to take over." The cockpit of the single-engine plane was hit by a laser beam directed by someone on the ground.