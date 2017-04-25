States alarmed by laser strikes on aircraft - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

States alarmed by laser strikes on aircraft

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State Police pilot Jerry King was flying his state plane back to the Lansing airport after a mission when he saw a green pulsing light in the night sky. Suddenly, he was blinded by a bright flash, much like staring into a camera flashbulb as it goes off, and he was unable to see for several seconds. "It'll seem like 10," said King, who was shaken by the experience. "If you lose control of the aircraft, that's it. It's not like a co-pilot's going to take over." The cockpit of the single-engine plane was hit by a laser beam directed by someone on the ground.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.