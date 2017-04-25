White-Power groups banning together, but for how long? - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

White-Power groups banning together, but for how long?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - White extremists, almost by nature, are seldom good at working together. Creating consensus among white nationalists, neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klansmen and the like is akin to herding rattlesnakes, given the caustic personalities often involved. Members typically get mad at each other and split, sometimes within days, resulting in the near-constant creation of new groups and a churning of both leaders and followers. That's why it's something of a surprise that an alliance of white-power groups born in a KKK bar in Georgia is marking its first birthday. Composed of multiple extremist groups, the Nationalist Front had its anniversary Saturday.

