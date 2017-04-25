Chris Soules previous criminal record

According to online court records, Chris Soules has a few alcohol-related driving convictions under his name.

Soules was convicted of OWI out of Fayette County in 2006; he was fined $500, given 60 day jail sentence, 58 day suspended jail sentence, and a year of probation.

In Buchanan County in 2001, Soules pleaded guilty to being a Driver with an Open Container.