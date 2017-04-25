Markets Right Now: Solid earnings drive stocks higher - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Markets Right Now: Solid earnings drive stocks higher



By The Associated Press:
   
The latest on developments in financial markets:
9:35 a.m.
   
Solid earnings reports and outlooks from several big companies sent U.S. stocks higher in morning trading.
   
Heavy equipment maker Caterpillar jumped 6.4 percent early Tuesday after reporting earnings that beat forecasts and raising its outlook for the year.
   
Biotech drug maker Biogen leapt 4.4 percent after its own results also came in ahead of forecasts.
   
The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 9 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,383.
   
The Dow Jones industrials gained 183 points, or 0.9 percent, to 20,946. The Nasdaq composite climbed 22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,006, its first move above 6,000 points.
   
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.31 percent.
 

