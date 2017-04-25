AP Exclusive: Pricey renovation for newer state office building

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A plan to spend nearly a half-million dollars remodeling the interior of the newest state office building in Des Moines is moving forward despite budget cuts that are hitting many state programs and services.

The Iowa Utilities Board is planning to demolish and redo the customer service area in its award-winning, six-year-old building, adding a large conference room and a nicer reception area to greet visitors.

Planning documents obtained by The Associated Press under the open records law call for new glass walls, doors, ceilings, woodwork, paint and even a 75-inch Samsung television for presentations.

The two-story, $10 million building is considered among the nicest in the Capitol Complex, where many date to the 1970s or earlier.

A board spokesman says the project will improve its customer service.