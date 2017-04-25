'Hillbilly Motorhome' highlights auction items at 7th annual Pride in your Ride event

For the past six years, the Midwest Pride in your Ride event has sought to raise money for cancer research while celebrating life on the road.

In fact, they've raised nearly $500,000 in their first six years.

They'll look to add to that total on May 5 and 6, when they hold the 7th annual Pride in Your Ride event at the Tri-State Raceway in Earlville.

Among the many items up for auction, a unique vehicle known as the "Class A Hillbilly Motorhome".

Gary and Kathy Willenborg bought it about a year ago, and have enjoyed bringing it to parades in the area.

It features just about everything, including a fully functioning outhouse--one that you shouldn't flush in town, Gary says.

But after a fun year, they say it's time to do some good with the unique vehicle.

"We had a blast, so we decided to give it to the Pride in Your Ride show, sell it to some other family that wants to have a lot of fun," Gary said.

They say this cause, cancer research, hits close to home.

"We have numerous family members, my family that has had cancer. My sister passed away 2 years ago from cancer, so father, mother, aunts, family that have had cancer. So we thought this was a good way to contribute to the fundraising for Relay for Life," Kathy said.

But it's not the only item up on the auction block.

A semi driven by the late Fred Vorwald is also up for sale.

Vorwald drove 4.3 million accident free miles during his life, and then died of a heart attack the night he retired.

His wife says donating that truck, which he'd driven for more than a decade, is a great tribute to her late husband.

"He lived his life on the road a lot, and it's a great privilege to have them do that at that show and have them sell the truck that day," Carol Vorwald said.

The Midwest Pride in your Ride event is slated for May 5 and 6 in Earlville. For more information, including a full schedule, visit www.midwestprideinyourride.org.