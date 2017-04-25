97-year-old nurse on today's Eastern Iowa Honor Flight - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

97-year-old nurse on today's Eastern Iowa Honor Flight

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Veterans will soon be in the air heading to Washington, D.C. 

The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight is taking off from the Eastern Iowa Airport this morning.

There are 84 veterans on this flight. Four are from World War II, 28 are from the Korean War and 52 are Vietnam Veterans.

They'll visit war memorials today and also go to Arlington National Cemetery.

A 97-year-old female Army nurse will be on the honor flight. 

The honor flight is expected to return to Cedar Rapids around 10:15 p.m.

Anyone can come to the airport to welcome the veterans home. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.