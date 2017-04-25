14-year-old dies when ATV crashes, rolls in Iowa

The Iowa State Patrol says a teenager has died in an ATV crash in Winnebago County.

Officers say 14-year-old Colby Schleuger, of Forest City, was driving the ATV north along 130th Street in Winnebago County when the vehicle crashed into a roadside ditch and rolled over. They aren't sure what caused the vehicle to lose control. A patrol report says the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. Monday about quarter mile south of A42, west of Forest City.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, the Forest City Fire Department and the Forest City Volunteer Ambulance Service at the scene.