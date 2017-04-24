UPDATE: 15-year-old shot in Waterloo

UPDATE: Police say a 15-year-old boy is the person hurt in the overnight shooting in Waterloo. He was taken to the hospital after being shot in his left foot. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Monday night in the 1000 block of 7th Street.

There's no information on suspects right now.

Original story:

Police are investigating a shooting in Waterloo. It happened in the 1000 block of 7th Street.

Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors report hearing an argument and at least two gunshots.

