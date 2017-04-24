One in hospital after Waterloo shooting - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One in hospital after Waterloo shooting

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Police are investigating a shooting in Waterloo.  It happened in the 1000 block of 7th St.

Authorities say a man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  Neighbors report hearing an argument and at least two gunshots.

