One dead in Buchanan County crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One dead in Buchanan County crash

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
BUCHANAN COUNTY (KWWL) -

One person is dead after a crash in Buchanan County.  It happened in the 1000 block of Slater Avenue, north of Aurora.  The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Iowa State Patrol.

No other information is being released at this time.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.