BREAKING: Listen to Chris Soules' FULL 911 call

UPDATE: We now have the full 911 call 'Bachelor' Chris Soules made the night of a deadly crash in Buchanan County.



The full transcription of the 9-1-1 call is below:

"Buchanan County 9-1-1, what is the location of your emergency?

Just north of... uhhh, North of Aurora.

What's the address?

There's no address. What are you reporting?

An accident, is he okay?

Mile marker Aurora.

Okay, I got it. Is anybody injured?



Yes, I rear-ended a guy on a tractor.

Okay, so it's a car vs. tractor?

Yes.

Okay, who's injured?

The man on the tractor.

*heavy breathing*

Is the tractor in the ditch?

Yes, yes.

Okay, and the guy was thrown into the ditch?

Yes.

Okay, just one moment.

*heavy breathing*

They're coming, they're coming.

Are you talking to him, is he conscious?

Uhh, he's not conscious.

He's not conscious?

No, no.

Can you check to see if he's breathing?

*ringing* 911, what is the exact location of your emergency?

Donna, this is Buchanan County, I need your emergency line ambulance sent one mile north of Aurora on Slater Ave. for a vehicle versus tractor accident. The tractor has gone into the ditch and the rider of the tractor is injured.

Okay, and that was 1 mile north of Aurora?

Yup, it's going to be the 1000 block of Slater. S-L-A-T-E-R, it's on W45. I'll be paging Aurora.

Okay, thank you.

Thanks, Donna. Go ahead, caller stay on the phone with me, okay?

You're gonna hear me for a minute, but don't hang up. Donna, I got this okay.

Okay, you got it?

Yup.

What's your name?

My name is Chris Soules.

Okay?

Is he breathing, Chris?

I can't tell. He doesn't appear to be.

*heavy breathing*

It doesn't look like he's breathing Chris?

No.

Is the tractor on him?

No, no.

*heavy breathing*

Chris, are we able to start CPR? Chris, do you know how to do CPR?

No, I don't.

Okay.

Are you near him at all?

Hold on. *pause* Anybody know how to do CPR?

Is there somebody with you?

Yeah, there's people here, yeah.

Does anyone here know how to do CPR?

Does anyone know how to do CPR?

I can talk you through it, if you're near the patient.

*muffled counting sounds*

There's blood, there's blood.

Is there blood coming out of his mouth, Chris?

Yes.

I can feel a pulse, yeah he's got a pulse.

He does have a pulse?

Yeah, I feel a pulse.

Check to see if he's breathing.

Yeah, you guys on your way?

I'm gonna stay on the line with you. We have law enforcement, medical en route to you. I wanna know if the vehicles up on the road have their flashers on.

Yeah, they do.

Okay. Can I, can I call you back really quick?

Yeah, you can call me back.

Thank you."