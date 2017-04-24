Study begins to help semi truck traffic

Semi truck traffic is causing a headache in some areas, and a group in Black Hawk County is working to find a solution.

Most of the semis driving in the area are headed to John Deere or Tyson's. Researchers say most of the roads these semis are taking are not built for big trucks.

Waterloo homeowner Kay Hill says she is fed up with semi truck's speeding by her home. She wants them to "slow down, be careful and watch out."

Truck driver Randy Wright says he knows he drives his semi on unfit roads, but there's no other option.

"They aren't really designed for the truck traffic that's on them and you are close to residential areas," said Wright.

Hill lives close to the Northeast Industrial Area, which is the focal point of a study to help with semi traffic.

"We've know that it's an issue for a long time, and it's good to finally be underway to look at some solutions," said Kyle Durant, transportation planner.

Some areas roads, like Elk Run Road, are unfit for semi and fright transportation.

"I'm sure the road was not designed for all of the truck traffic that it has seen the last 20 or 30 years," said Wright. "I am surprised they haven't done something with the road."

People in the area say they already have trouble with semi trucks, but especially today with Elk Run Road being closed.

"With Elk Run Road closed it's miserable...there is a lot of Jake-braking going all the way through the residential area and it's a 55 mile zone," said Hill.

For now semi trucks continue to zoom by on their way to the Northeast Industrial Area.

"Especially with stuff coming out of John Deere, it's oversized, so now you're meeting and oversized load that takes up more of the road...so it can be tight," said Wright.

The study is in it's beginning stage and will take 18 months to complete. Organizers say one option may be building a bypass near the Northeast Industrial Area.

