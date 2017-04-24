Police treating death of Iowa City bail bondsman as homicide

34-year-old Jonathan Wieseler was a graduate of the University of Iowa College of Law.

Police are investigating the death of an Iowa City man as a homicide.

Brian Vakulskas, a Sioux City lawyer and longtime friend confirms Jonathan Wieseler is the man who was found dead.

Police were called to Lederman Bail Bonds in Iowa City late Sunday morning where they found the body.

Wieseler was a bail bondsman at that location.

At this point police have not said how they believe Wieseler was killed but they did say they could tell he had experienced trauma.

Police continue to search for the person responsible for his death.

Iowa City officers could be seen searching everything from trash cans to storm drains on Monday.

The scene is located directly across the street from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and within a half mile of the University of Iowa campus.

We spoke with a student who lives just a few doors down from the scene.

"It's a little nerve racking knowing that like even though you live right across from the police station that like something like this could happen," says Dylan Marks.

A KWWL crew also spotted officers searching near the river a few blocks away from the scene.

Vakulskas says Jonathan was a man who never had anything harsh to say about anybody, he says it's hard not knowing what happened to him.

He tells us Jonathan was engaged to be married in June and his bachelor party was planned for this coming weekend in Vegas.

Police are asking anyone with information, particularly between 9 p.m. Saturday and 11:11 Sunday morning to call them at 319-356-6800.