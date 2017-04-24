Area parents and uncle accused of chaining down boy

The parents and uncle of a 13-year-old boy have been charged with child endangerment.

According to court documents, 50-year-old Jeffrey Merfeld of Peosta, forced his nephew to wear a weighted metal chain around his waist. It further states, the chain hurt him causing blood blisters.

The boy's parents, 49-year-old Michael and Cynthia Kobusch, of Peosta, were also arrested. At the time, they were out of town in South Carolina.

The documents state, it happened at Merfeld's shop located off Highway 20.

It also mentions it was the boy's mother who asked Merfled to find a way to secure a GPS unit to him, because he was known to run away.

Investigators interviewed Merfeld and he admitted to putting a chain with secured wire around the boy to prevent him from getting away. The chain supposedly weighed five to seven pounds.

A person listed as a witness, says he saw the boy walking and dragging around what looked like a "window weight." He described the chain as being four feet, similar to ones used to pull a vehicle.

The boy told investigators, the chain pinched his skin.

According to court documents, the boy's uncle posted a cash bond of $7,500. He's scheduled for a court appearance on Wednesday.