Sen. Joni Ernst releases statement after Perdue Confirmation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) -

The United States Senate has confirmed former Georgia Governor, Sonny Perdue to be the next Secretary of the United States Department of Agriculture.

As a member of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst has provided a statement regarding the confirmation. 

“Farmers and ranchers will have an ally at the Department of Agriculture with Governor Perdue,” said Senator Ernst. “In our conversations, I stressed to Governor Perdue the need to rollback burdensome regulations that have hindered our agricultural producers for too long. Governor Perdue not only committed to me that he will work with other agencies to find solutions, but that he will be an advocate on behalf of farmers, and not for Washington bureaucrats. I look forward to working with Governor Perdue to cut red-tape for Iowa’s agricultural industry, while also promoting our agricultural bounty abroad, and collaborating on the next Farm Bill.”

