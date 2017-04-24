SingleSpeed Brewery opens after opening day power outage

UPDATE: Power has been restored and the brewery opened at 5:00 p.m.

Power is out at the new Single Speed Brewery in Waterloo.

The brewery was supposed to open tonight at 4:00 p.m., but after losing power at 3:30 p.m., they are pushing it back until their power returns.

Single Speed Founder Dave Morgan says this is "super stressful."

