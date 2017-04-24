Cyclists, motorcycle riders join to support veterans

The Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Office is inviting cyclists and motorcycle riders alike to come together and ride throughout the Cedar Valley to raise awareness for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The ride is on May 20th at 10:00 a.m. at the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49, 1934 Irving Street. The ride is at your own pace, so feel free to ride as fast or slow as you'd like.

All proceeds from the event will be used to assist veterans suffering with PTSD in becoming more physically active, which has been shown to reduce PTSD symptoms and dependence on medications.

"We've seen a big influx of Veterans in the past year reaching out for PTSD assistance," said Kevin Dill, Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Director. "We want to do something to assist these people and encourage them to be physically active. This is a great event to help make that happen."

Riders can pre-register on Eventbrite.com under the 'Cedar Valley Cycling for Veterans' event. Two ticket options are available: $12 for the ride or $25 to ride and receive a special t-shirt. If you are unable to ride the day of, donations can also be made through the site. Tickets are also available on location the morning of the event.

The ride coincides that weekend at the Cedar Falls AMVETS with the appearance of the traveling Vietnam War memorial known as "The Wall that Heals," a moving half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

News 7 KWWL morning Anchor Ally Crutcher will be on hand to welcome riders and kick off the event.