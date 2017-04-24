KWWL off air at 11:30 tonight for maintenance - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

KWWL off air at 11:30 tonight for maintenance

KWWL will be off air tonight beginning at 11:30 p.m. up to 3:30 a.m. tomorrow, for planned maintenance at the transmitter site near Rowley, IA.

The end time may vary slightly due to progress, but we are planning to be back up before the morning newscast. 

All three of our stations will be off on over the air, Dish, DirectTV and other providers who pick our station up over the air during this time. Mediacom and CFU will be unaffected. 

We apologize for the inconvenience. 

