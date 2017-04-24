Body of Iowa dam worker recovered from Mississippi River

Authorities have recovered the body of a worker who fell from a hydroelectric dam on the Mississippi River at Keokuk in southeast Iowa.

The body of Ron Summers was taken from the water Sunday morning. He'd been working the night shift Friday night at the Ameren dam. He was reported missing early Saturday morning. A search soon was launched, but his body wasn't discovered until Sunday.

President Michael Moehn of Ameren Missouri says his employee Summers was a hydro technician with more than 50 years on the job at the dam and was a volunteer firefighter in Jackson Township, where he lived.

An autopsy has been ordered.