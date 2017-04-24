Body of Iowa dam worker recovered from Mississippi River - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Body of Iowa dam worker recovered from Mississippi River

Posted: Updated:
KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) -

Authorities have recovered the body of a worker who fell from a hydroelectric dam on the Mississippi River at Keokuk in southeast Iowa.

The body of Ron Summers was taken from the water Sunday morning. He'd been working the night shift Friday night at the Ameren dam. He was reported missing early Saturday morning. A search soon was launched, but his body wasn't discovered until Sunday.

President Michael Moehn of Ameren Missouri says his employee Summers was a hydro technician with more than 50 years on the job at the dam and was a volunteer firefighter in Jackson Township, where he lived.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.