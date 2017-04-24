UPDATE: No arrests made in Dubuque restaurant burglary

According to police, nearly $2,000 worth of items was stolen from a restaurant in Dubuque last week.

Ichiban Steakhouse and Sushi Bar owner says the restaurant was burglarized between 11:00 p.m. on the 20th and 10:00 a.m. on the 21st.

Items including cash, cigarettes, and food were stolen, with approximate value of just under $1,500. There was also approximately $250 in damage done during the burglary.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made.