UPDATE: No arrests made in Dubuque restaurant burglary

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

According to police, nearly $2,000 worth of items was stolen from a restaurant in Dubuque last week. 

Ichiban Steakhouse and Sushi Bar owner says the restaurant was burglarized between 11:00 p.m. on the 20th and 10:00 a.m. on the 21st. 

Items including cash, cigarettes, and food were stolen, with approximate value of just under $1,500. There was also approximately $250 in damage done during the burglary.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made. 

