SPECIAL REPORT: Tracking the Tax

Two years since Iowa's gas tax increase kicked in, many of you want to know, are you getting a bang for your buck... or dime?

The extra $0.10/gallon you pay at the pump generates more than $200 million a year to help fix roads and bridges in the state.

KWWL's Jerry Gallagher is DIGGING DEEPER,  tracking the tax to find out where your money is being spent.

Read the DOT project overview below:

