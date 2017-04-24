Featured Pet: PAWS

Find details below for this week's featured pet with PAWS Humane Society:





Name: Nysa

Breed: Husky/Shepherd mix

Age: 9 yrs old

Gender: spayed female

Weight: approx. 50 lb

Description: I am a very sweet girl who sadly spent most of my life chained outside. Thankfully my previous owners surrendered me, so I can have a chance to be loved & spoiled. I am great with kids & dogs smaller than me. I get too excited around cats. I have lots of energy & love going for walks. I'm spayed, vaccinated, microchipped & heartworm negative. My adoption fee is $110.

If interested in Nysa, please call PAWS Humane Society at 641-257-0766, email julie@pawsonline.org or message us on Facebook. PAWS is located in Charles City.