WATCH: Dad knocks over his little girl to catch foul ball

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A thrill for a baseball fan comes with a spill, as the fan knocks over his own daughter to catch a foul ball.

At the Giants and Rockies game, a Giants fan reaches out to make the catch. In the meantime, the little girl falls over and the fan also leaned over his wife, who was nursing their baby.

No injures happened in the process, and the little girl even grabbed her father's glasses in the aisle, which he had lost during the dive. 

