1 hospitalized, another arrested in residential fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

1 hospitalized, another arrested in residential fire

Posted: Updated:
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -

One person was taken to the hospital, two were treated at the scene and another person was arrested after fire broke out in a multi-family residence in Sioux Falls.


Officials say a man was arrested after trying to push past authorities to save his beer inside the residence Sunday afternoon.


Police Sgt. Andrew Siebenborn tells the Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2oDCXvp ) the man used "poor judgment" by trying to run back into the house and was arrested for interfering with a fire or law enforcement official.


The person taken to the hospital suffered from smoke inhalation and burns. There's no immediate word on that person's condition.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.