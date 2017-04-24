1 hospitalized, another arrested in residential fire

One person was taken to the hospital, two were treated at the scene and another person was arrested after fire broke out in a multi-family residence in Sioux Falls.



Officials say a man was arrested after trying to push past authorities to save his beer inside the residence Sunday afternoon.



Police Sgt. Andrew Siebenborn tells the Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2oDCXvp ) the man used "poor judgment" by trying to run back into the house and was arrested for interfering with a fire or law enforcement official.



The person taken to the hospital suffered from smoke inhalation and burns. There's no immediate word on that person's condition.