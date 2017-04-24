NEW THIS MORNING: Iowa native sets space record

This morning, President Trump will call an Iowa native in space, hours after she set a record.

Today, Peggy Whitson broke the US record for most days in space, surpassing 534 days, which was set by Jeff Williams.

Whitson grew up in Beaconsfield, a tiny town in southern Iowa.

Right now, she's at the International Space Station and will be there until she returns to Earth in September.

She's also the first woman to command the space station. She has commanded it twice.